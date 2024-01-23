Wolf & Badger to relocate London flagship

UK multi-channel retailer Wolf & Badger, which has stores in London, New York City and Los Angeles, is relocating its UK London flagship to the West End next month as it looks “to connect ever more customers with ethical, unique and independent brands”.

The multi-channel retailer closed its Coal Drops Yard store at King’s Cross on January 15 and is moving to 102 Berwick Street in February in the heart of Soho.

In a statement, Wolf & Badger said that the new Soho store would “redefine the retail experience” and would be a hybrid brand discovery, shopping, event and media destination to showcase more than 100 independent, sustainable brands spanning womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and homeware.

The flagship will have a dedicated pop-up space hosting activations, a floristry and plant shop, and a showroom for personal styling opportunities.

Wolf & Badger - 102 Berwick Street store render Credits: Wolf & Badger

Wolf & Badger co-founder and creative director Henry Graham has partnered with acclaimed design firm Augustus Brown Architects to create a minimalist interior that embodies the signature Wolf & Badger style, utilising Pythagorean shapes and classical proportions.

The new store design aims to help “facilitate deeper engagement with the extensive online selection of independent brands curated by Wolf & Badger, all sourced and rigorously vetted to ensure they produce their innovative collections in an environmentally and socially responsible manner,” added the brand in the press release.

This news comes as Wolf & Badger reported 15 percent year-on-year net revenue growth for 2023, led by a strong holiday season and continued US growth.