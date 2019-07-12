Women’s ethnic brand Odhni introduces a handlooms collection

New Delhi-based women’s ethnic brand Odhni has introduced a new handloom line that includes saris, lehengas, gowns, and suits made from a variety of Indian handloom textiles. Some of the weaves that feature include cotton, ikkat, khadi, patola, kanjivaram, dharamvram pattu, valkalam, opada, and pethani silk. Clothing is also available for custom altering. The line has two sub-sections, one for cotton silk and one for pure silk.

Odhni was founded in 1999 in New Delhi has three retail outlets in New Delhi. The brand also retails online. Handlooms play a pivotal role in maintaining the sustainable growth of India, especially villages, because the sector provides employment to lakhs of men and women. The ethnic wear industry in the country has evolved significantly. The rising female workforce is one reason. There has been a rise in their purchasing power and awareness about fashion. The sari segment dominates the industry with a share of around 47 per cent followed by salwaar kameez and lehenga. Though women are getting attracted to western wear, traditional Indian clothes are still essential in most parts of the country, and hence the demand for them is expected to grow. The ethnic wear industry has also garnered interest from celebrities who are investing in opening their own apparel lines.