Women’s fashion brand Raisin enters Central stores

Women’s contemporary fashion label Raisin is entering large format store Central in 15 cities across India. Raisin will position itself as a brand that provides modern women contemporary fusion wear that is not only exceptionally comfortable, but also stylish. Launched in 2018 Raisin offers dresses, kurtas and tunics. The brand represents the perfect blend of Indian culture and modern structure with designs created keeping in mind today’s modernity along with an ethnic touch incorporated surreally into pleasant shades, trendy prints and cosy fabrics. Raisin has more than 72 shop in shops in the country, a strong presence in the UK and a presence on portals such as Myntra, Jabong, Amazon Fashion and Ajio. It has a presence in cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Surat and Lucknow. The brand aims to grow to more than 150 shop in shops and expand in Singapore, Canada and the United States of America.

The brand is looking to understand the needs of today’s women in terms of accessibility and stay updated with the latest fashion trends, while providing extreme comfort and style. The essence of Raisin is fashion that has been crafted to be exceptionally comfortable, yet stylish, an ideal choice for today’s modern woman. The brand ambassador is Bhumi Pednekar.