Women’s tailor The Deck moves to larger store on Savile Row

Female-led women’s tailoring brand The Deck has relocated to one of the largest shopfronts on the esteemed Savile Row in London.

The Deck, founded by Daisy Knatchbull, has relocated from 19 to 32 Savile Row, securing 2,000 square feet of space to offer an “enhanced in-store experience for full custom women’s tailoring”.

The made-to-measure brand, which tailors solely for women, offers everything from single-breasted velvet suits and relaxed boyfriend jackets to contemporary safari styles and evening tuxedos. The new space allows customers to choose from more than 7,000 cloths, alongside a selection of linings, buttons and monogramming to customise the experience. The space also has a bespoke shirt service.

Image: The Deck; 32 Savile Row, London

The interior of the store has been designed to align with the organic values of the brand and features De Gournay hand-woven silk wallpaper, parquet floors, plush velvet sofas, and antique and gilded mirrors.

Commenting on the opening, Knatchbull said in a statement: “I launched The Deck in 2019 with a vision to dress the success of the world’s most self-empowered women – and three years later, I couldn’t be prouder of where our house stands. This new space on Savile Row is the biggest physical manifestation of The Deck to date; designed and curated to reflect the grand scale of our garments on offer.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue with the creation of all tailored identities from this tremendous space. Whether you’re an existing customer of The Deck or someone with a newfound sartorial curiosity, our new doors are always open to welcome you, because our story cannot exist without yours.”

Image: The Deck; 32 Savile Row, London

Image: The Deck; 32 Savile Row, London