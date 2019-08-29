Women’s wear brand Jade launches new couture label

Co-founders of women’s wear brand ‘Jade’ Monica Shah and Karishma Swali have launched a new couture label, Monica & Karishma Couture, with a debut collection titled ‘La Muse Mystique.’ The La Muse Mystique collection is inspired by textile techniques from around the world. It features opulent traditional wear garments with French knots, Japanese beads on Torani silk and Italian tulle as well as the Ek Taar technique where a single thread is used to construct pieces. Garments in this collection took up to 9,000 hours each to create and the designers’ aim was to focus on heritage pieces rather than current trends.

Monica Shah and Karishma Swali founded Jade in 2008 in Mumbai. The women’s wear brand specialises in traditional wear and retails a range of *saris, lehengas*, coats, and gowns from its flagship store in Mumbai.