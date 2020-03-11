Woodland aims to double sales by 2025 and increase retail network

Footwear and apparel brand Woodland, expects to double its sales in the next five years to around Rs 2,500 crore. The company, which presently operates around 600 retail stores in around 250 cities in India, plans to add around 30 to 40 stores every year mostly in small cities.

Aero Club, maker of Woodland & Woods, expects to continue the same rate of growth for the coming 4-5 years and expects to double the turnover by FY25. Besides, Woodland, which presently gets around 12 to 15 percent of its sales through e-commerce, from its own website and channel partners, expects significant growth in this space in the coming years.

As part of its retail strategy, Woodland has adopted the omni-channel strategy by connecting, its offline sales network with its online sales channels. Presently, Woodland gets around 50 per cent sales from shoes, 35 per cent from apparels and rest from accessories and others.

Woodland has presence in overseas markets as Russia, the Middle East region, Africa and the Far East and plans to expand its network further. The company, which had started in metros and big cities is also now moving towards small cities.