Woolmark ropes in Shravan Reddy is the new face in India

Woolmarkt is looking to push Australian wool in India and has roped in actor Shravan Reddy is the new brand ambassador. He will promote Australian wool in India and active wear made from merino wool. The brand has always introduced path breaking innovations and campaigns that have influenced youth who believe in socio-economic change. The company is an advocate for sustainable fashion.

Reddy is known for his varied portrayals on the small screen, especially TV shows. He has a strong fan and digital following. A digital campaign has already kicked off. Woolmark has an extensive network of relationships spanning the international textile and fashion industries and highlights Australian wool’s position as the ultimate natural fiber and premier ingredient in luxury apparel.

The Woolmark logo is one of the world’s most recognized. It provides assurance of quality and represents pioneering excellence and innovation from farm to the finished product. Woolmark is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of about 55,000 woolgrowers that help fund the company.

The company aims at making commercially available innovative merino wool fabrics. Merino wool is a technical fiber. It has unique natural benefits including breathability, temperature control, moisture management, elasticity and resistance to odor.