Zalando expands sustainable fashion assortment

Zalando is extending its assortment of fashion items to serve a growing demand from its customers for more environmentally friendly products.

The online retailer has expanded its assortment in its sustainable category from 27,000 fashion items in 2019 to over 60,000.

More than 40 percent of Zalando customers are choosing more sustainable fashion items in Q3, this is up 20 percent from Q1, and 35 percent from Q2.

The company has also expanded its beauty category, and now has around 1,000 products highlighted with one of six sustainability attributes: organic, natural, less packaging, forest-friendly, biodegradable or kind to animals.

Sara Diez, vice president of the women’s category at Zalando, said in a statement: “It is great to see the number of customers buying more sustainable fashion at Zalando increasing enormously and resulting in around 15 percent gross merchandise value (GMV) coming from more sustainable products.”

By 2023, Zalando’s ‘do.More’ sustainability strategy plans to design its packaging to minimise waste and keep materials in use, specifically eliminating single-use plastics.

It also aims to generate 20 percent of the company’s GMV with more sustainable products and apply the principles of circularity to at least 50 million fashion products.

“Today, more sustainable fashion makes up ten percent of Zalando’s overall assortment, a number we want to grow continuously in the future,” Diez concluded.