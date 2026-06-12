Zara creates its 'casita' and launches 'The Fold-er': an editorial section with influencers and trendsetters

Madrid – Zara has launched a new initiative. As part of its strategy to continuously offer “the best possible experience for our customers,” in the words of Óscar García Maceiras, chief executive officer of Inditex, the Spanish fashion multinational's flagship chain has just launched “The Fold-er”. This is a new section on its online platforms, designed as a digital magazine with curated content from influencers and renowned trendsetters.

The new editorial section is now live and accessible globally on both the online store and the official Zara App. For now, it is located within the womenswear division. It is available alongside categories such as 'new in'; 'trends'; 'collection'; 'shoes and accessories'; 'perfumes'; and the 'Zara Pre-Owned' initiative for upcycling and second-hand clothing. 'The Fold-er' has been added as a new chapter to these divisions. This gives the new section the same structural importance as the other sub-sections within the popular fashion chain's dynamic and constantly evolving digital ecosystem.

Leandra Medine, in a total look from Zara for 'The Fold-er'. Credits: Zara.

For the launch of 'The Fold-er', which Zara presents as “a space for recommendations and personal perspectives,” the fashion chain is offering four 'editorial columns' in this new advice and trends section. The articles are from New York and London, written by the 'godmothers' of this new style platform. They are influencers, content creators, entrepreneurs and trendsetters Leandra Medine, an American influencer known for her now-defunct blog 'The Man Repeller'; Arielle Charnas, a New York-based entrepreneur who created the blog-turned-fashion brand 'Something Navy'; Belgian fashion influencer Manon De Velder; and French trendsetter and industry professional Laura Roso Vidrequin. Vidrequin is the founder of the children's fashion brand 'Kids O'Clock' and has previously worked as a salesperson, buyer and consultant for brands, publications and institutions such as Jean Paul Gaultier; Chanel; Harper's Bazaar; Moda Operandi; Ralph Lauren; the British Fashion Council; Net-a-Porter; and the British luxury department store chain Harvey Nichols.

Following the typical format of a fashion magazine, each contributor offers their unique perspective on trends and how to dress for the start of the summer 2026 season from their respective 'editorial columns'. These are published under the titles: “The best looks appear at the beginning of a season” (Leandra Medine); “When it comes to getting dressed, I've always been more guided by how I feel than by the type of occasion” (Arielle Charnas); “These looks reflect the version of New York I'll miss the most” (Manon De Velder); and “The simple act of putting on clothes can be a way of communicating with the world” (Laura Vidrequin). They share these insights alongside their own photographs, wearing a curated selection of clothing and accessories from Zara's seasonal collection. The chain includes a direct link at the bottom of each photograph, creating an aesthetic similar to the 'bazaar' pages in leading fashion magazines.

Zara's 'casita'

At a time when comments and images of the hugely popular 'casita' from Bad Bunny's concerts are spreading across social media, a parallel can be drawn. This is between the Puerto Rican singer's distinctive live performance feature and the new 'The Fold-er' section from Zara. In fact, this new feature is presented less as Zara's 'digital fashion magazine' and more as its very own 'casita', at least for now.

Arielle Charnas, in a total look from Zara for 'The Fold-er'. Credits: Zara.

To understand this perception, we must first define what Bad Bunny's 'casita' is. It has generated significant commentary during his sixth global tour, 'Debí tirar más fotos World Tour'. After two concerts in Barcelona and eight in Madrid, the tour will conclude in Spain with two final performances on Sunday, June 14 and Monday, June 15, bringing the total to 12 concerts in the country. The show on May 30, his first in Madrid, was particularly discussed. Images of the 'casita' from that performance went viral. The space serves as a second stage where a select group of attendees, mostly celebrities and VIPs, are invited to join the singer. At that concert, the presence of Marta Ortega, non-executive chair of Inditex, attracted considerable attention. Ortega is seen as the driving force behind the Spanish fashion multinational's new strategies. She was spotted dancing with the Puerto Rican singer, wearing items from the Bad Bunny for Zara collaborative capsule collection.

Manon De Velder, in a total look from Zara for 'The Fold-er'. Credits: Zara.

To put it simply, Bad Bunny's 'casitas' serve as a powerful showcase for his communication strategy. They feature the most popular faces from his audience, projecting their presence beyond the concert venues. The singer cleverly uses these profiles to create a desire to attend his shows. A clear parallel can be drawn with Zara's 'The Fold-er' initiative. The chain presents it as a major showcase featuring some of the most well-known figures in the fashion world. Following this initial group of 'godmothers', it appears the contributors will fit the profile typically sought by major fashion magazines for editorial content, combining established industry professionals with influencers and trendsetters. Their participation in 'The Fold-er' will serve a dual purpose for Zara. Firstly, it will offer a more immersive and enriched shopping experience. Secondly, it will continue to elevate the brand's image and value, linking its position within the fashion world to the Inditex group's flagship chain.

Enriching physical and digital shopping experience

Based on this analysis, the launch of 'The Fold-er' is part of Zara's initiatives for this year. It aligns with the strategic guidelines for the 2026 financial year, outlined by Inditex's chief executive officer, Óscar García Maceiras, on March 11, during the presentation of the company's annual results for the 2025 financial year. On that date, Maceiras stated that the company would continue to collaborate with relevant cultural figures and strive to offer the best possible shopping experience, both physically and online. These channels are viewed as a single entity contributing to the sales of the group's chains. In line with these strategies, Zara has strengthened its physical presence in the first half of the year with the reopening of its flagship stores in Rome and on London's Oxford Street, and the opening of a new store on Huaihai Road in Shanghai. The launch of 'The Fold-er' now reinforces its online channel.

Laura Roso Vidrequin, in a total look from Zara for 'The Fold-er'. Credits: Zara.

As a key part of the strategy for 2026, the Inditex CEO stated in March, “we will continue to create new ways of interacting with our customers.” As part of this commitment, he mentioned, “we will have new flagships,” specifically referring to the newly opened Shanghai store. He also added, “we will continue to collaborate with global figures from the world of design, culture and art.” This comment initially seemed to point towards new collections. However, it has gained a new dimension with Zara's collaborations with Bad Bunny and John Galliano, and now with the launch of 'The Fold-er'. This initiative allows Zara to collaborate with a diverse range of profiles. It also aligns with Inditex's strategic objectives for 2026: to continue working “every day to offer the best possible experience to our customers, both through physical stores and online,” and to solidify Zara's position as a brand “that has a globally relevant cultural impact, which is higher than ever.”

In summary Zara launches "The Fold-er", a new section on its online platforms designed as a digital magazine with content curated by influencers and trendsetters.

This initiative aims to enrich the customer shopping experience and elevate Zara's brand image by associating it with influential figures in the fashion world.

The launch of "The Fold-er" aligns with Inditex's 2026 strategy to collaborate with relevant cultural figures and offer the best possible shopping experience, both in physical stores and online.