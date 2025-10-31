Zara opens flagship in Osaka with Japan's first Zacaffè

Madrid – Zara, the leading fashion chain of the Inditex group, is looking to Asia and strengthening its presence in Japan with the opening of a new flagship store in Osaka. The establishment is filled with nods to local culture. A key feature is the inclusion of the first Zacaffè coffee shop that the chain has launched in the country.

Located in the central, busy and commercial Shinsaibashi area in Osaka's Chūō-ku district, southern Japan, this new Zara flagship store spans over 1,900 square metres of retail space across four floors. The new point-of-sale is dedicated to the chain's womenswear and kidswear collections. These ranges are displayed throughout the establishment, for which the Spanish fashion firm has implemented its new store concept. This concept is characterised by spaces specially designed to offer a welcoming and immersive shopping experience.

Zara store at 1-9-1 Shinsaibashi in the Chūō-ku district of Osaka, Japan. Credits: Zara.

Zara's in-house architecture studio was responsible for its implementation. The team has successfully executed this project, combining the brand's target shopping experience with numerous references and details inspired by traditional Japanese culture. Their presence helps to create a unique and inspiring atmosphere, allowing Zara to once again achieve excellence in one of its retail locations.

In its general design, Zara states, the store “pays homage to Japanese architecture through the use of noble and vernacular materials such as tatami or Japanese adobe, and traditional elements such as noren”. Noren are the traditional vertical curtains hung at the entrances of shops, restaurants or cafés, like the one at the new Zacaffè in this Osaka flagship. “These materials,” the chain highlights, “are complemented by hammered black metal and steel finishes, creating a play of contrasts that creates an atmosphere of both history and modernity,” another distinctive feature of contemporary Japanese culture.

“Boutique” spaces that characterise Zara's new flagship stores worldwide are particularly prominent. They are distinguished by housing unique collections, specialised furniture and their own spatial layout. In this new Japanese store, the accessories area on the first floor is a standout feature. While the brand's footwear, bags and accessories are available throughout the store, as in other Zara locations, this specific accessories “boutique” will showcase the most special pieces from the womenswear collections. Customers can purchase these items in a space inspired by the “doma” of traditional Japanese architecture, where people remove their shoes before entering a home.

“As in our other stores, the footwear and bag collections will be distributed throughout the space, perfectly complementing the clothing collections. However, this store also features an exclusive space dedicated entirely to footwear and accessories, offering personalised assistance for a unique shopping experience. In this environment, the most special pieces of the collection are displayed, including leather goods, which enhances their presentation and improves the customer journey. This is all done from a space inspired by the Japanese design principle of doma: a transition area between the outside and inside of the home where, in the case of the Zara store, customers remove their shoes before entering to feel at home.”

Zara store at 1-9-1 Shinsaibashi in the Chūō-ku district of Osaka, Japan. Credits: Zara.

The first Zacaffè coffee shop, introduced by Zara in Japan for the first time at this Osaka store, also deserves a special mention. This corner continues the development of the chain's coffee shop concept, first presented in Madrid in November 2024. With its future development, the Inditex fashion chain aims to strengthen ties beyond fashion with each new city where a Zacaffè opens.

“One of the main features of Zara Shinsaibashi is the opening of the first Zacaffè in Japan, a unique space with a Nara wood tile counter and a natural cobblestone floor that evokes a calm yet energetic atmosphere,” states the Inditex chain. “Inside, Zacaffè's signature touches feature throughout the space, from the shape of the seats and wall lamps to the customised clothing and tableware. This creates a place halfway between a shop and a leisure venue, perfect for relaxing and unwinding.”

Omnichannel experience and resource optimisation

Alongside these notable elements, the store offers the same state-of-the-art solutions and services that characterise Zara's new points of sale. The chain provides a fully omnichannel shopping experience with real-time access to in-store stock; various online ordering options; and specific points for returns and online purchase collection. Resource use is also optimised through advanced energy efficiency systems.

“The Zara Shinsaibashi Osaka store features the latest technology to integrate in-person and online shopping. Customers can use the Zara online platform to locate items in the store, browse their chosen store online and check item availability, or place an order online and collect it from a physical store within two hours. For those who visit this specific point-of-sale, equipped with some of the most advanced energy efficiency systems, they will find dedicated tills for returns, a customer service desk, an online order collection point and an assisted checkout area.”