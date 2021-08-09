Zara publishes sustainability manifesto

It is no secret that sustainability has become the number one priority for fashion companies. From Zara to Loewe to H&M, fashion brands are working to improve their environmental policy and their commitment to the planet.

Its unknown whether it is simply a marketing strategy or sincere commitment, but in reality, any action to realise a better world is welcome. In the case of Spanish fast fashion giant Zara, the company recently posted what could be considered a manifesto on its website, where it highlights its sustainable mission and some of the actions the brand will carry out.

Working towards sustainability

Under the slogan ‘Working towards sustainability’, Zara highlights in bold letters some of its most significant actions, such a politically fuelled programs, integrating social and environmental sustainability and the health and safety of its products. Garments labelled with ‘Join Life’ are produced using processes and raw materials that help reduce environmental impact. The company is now aiming that 50 percent of its products will meet the ‘Join Life’ standard by 2022.

Its boxes, bags, hangers and alarms are reused and recycled at the end of their useful life. Bags given to customers are already made from 100 percent recycled paper, and by 2023 they will eliminate all single-use plastics given to customers.

Currently, its shops have been renovated to prioritise efficient consumption of energy and water and zara.com’s servers use renewable energy. The goal is that by 2022, 100 percent of the energy in its headquarters, logistics centres and own shops will come exclusively from renewable sources.

Well-informed garments

In addition, the garments in the ‘Join Life’ collection are accompanied by a tag, specifying the material used in its manufacturing, the care required to sustain the quality of the garment and its origin.

Image: Zara

Its use of European linen and recycled polyester and its manufacturing in Morocco and Tunisia already show Zara’s progress in fulfilling its sustainable mission. With the addition of global company and consumer actions, an important commitment to eco or recycled fabrics and a more detailed information label, the company is well on its way to making significant steps to achieving its goals.