Zara Streaming expands to the West with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Zara is set to debut the second episode of its live shopping format, Zara Streaming, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9:00 PM (Central European Standard Time). After a successful first episode in September 2024, the show will once again feature supermodels Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber as hosts, guiding viewers through a curated fashion showcase. This new episode will highlight a limited-edition collection, available for purchase in real time via Zara's website and app.

The format, which first launched in China in late 2023, has been expanded to strategic markets in the West, including the U.S., U.K., and several European countries. This live shopping initiative aims to engage customers by offering a unique, interactive shopping experience with exclusive products. The episode will be directed by David Lowery, with Karl Templer serving as creative director and Oliva Singer, British Vogue's fashion editor, overseeing styling.

Zara's move to adapt the format for Western audiences reflects its strategy to reach younger, digital-savvy consumers. By hosting seasonal live events rather than weekly broadcasts, Zara aims to maintain customer interest while enhancing its online presence.

The new episode promises to build on the excitement from the previous launch, offering more exclusive fashion insights and further solidifying Zara's commitment to innovation in online retail.