Zashed Fashiontech launches multibrand store ‘The Mz’ in Delhi

Zashed Fashiontech launched their first multi-brand store The Mz in Delhi’s Greater Kailash M Block market with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as the special guest.

The multi-brand store was launched by Zashed Fashiontech and Arya Fabs in association with Saalim Shoes houses a variety of menswear and women’s wear brands in the reasonably priced section. These include: Zash menswear, Magzayra women’s wear, and Delmondo footwear. Sonu Sood was chosen to open the store as he is well known for his sporty and classic style in line with the brands in “The Mz”.

Mithun Bhardwaj, CEO, Zashed Fashiontech spoke of their business dealings in India as well as in the US, UK, and Saudi Arabia. The store is the first of its kind for the business and depending on its success, others could follow.