Zimmermann accelerates expansion with second Belgian boutique

Following Brussels, Australian brand Zimmermann has announced the opening of a new boutique in Knokke, on the Kustlaan coastal boulevard.

This opening is part of Zimmermann's European rollout, which relies on a hybrid model of its own stores* and wholesale distribution.

Founded in 1991, the brand is positioned in the contemporary luxury segment. Majority-owned by investment fund Advent International since 2023, Roberto Eggs (formerly of Moncler) will become the new chief executive officer in May 2026.

Since its creation by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann, who retain a minority stake, Zimmermann has developed a feminine, summer aesthetic. It is mainly composed of flowing dresses, soft colours, lace and floral prints.

In this context, the choice of Knokke-Heist is a logical strategic move. The brand is opening its second store there, following the one in Brussels which opened in November 2025.

Knokke-Heist, a location consistent with the brand's resort segment

Located on the Belgian coast, Knokke-Heist is an upmarket seaside resort popular with a local and international clientele with high purchasing power. This positioning is in line with Zimmermann's offering.

The boutique was designed by Studio McQualter, which also designed the Brussels store.

Conceived as a “resort store”, the interior is designed with materials such as soft-toned recycled terrazzo and exposed steel structures. The furniture includes a mid-century style (1950s-1960s) marble and wood table, as well as a chandelier by Vico Magistretti from the 1960s.

An abstract sculpture by Peter Cooley welcomes visitors at the entrance, while the work Dino Boss by Fabian Brown Japaljarri is displayed in the lounge area.

“It’s exciting to see our Knokke boutique come to life,” said Nicky Zimmermann, artistic director and co-founder, in the press release. “We wanted to give it a typical seaside resort boutique atmosphere, the kind of environment where you feel relaxed and want to immerse yourself during the holidays. I love the way this lightness is enhanced by a unique mix of materials and works of art.”