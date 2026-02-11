Zimmermann continues global expansion with new boutique in London

Australian luxury fashion brand Zimmermann has opened its second boutique in London on Sloane Street, as part of its continued global expansion with openings in Abu Dhabi, Ibiza, Nice, Venice, and Mykonos.

In a statement, Zimmermann, founded in Sydney, Australia, in 1991 by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann, said the opening builds on its international expansion strategy to position the brand among the most prestigious fashion houses as it looks to cement itself as a global luxury brand where “heritage, craftsmanship, and luxury converge”.

Zimmermann Sloane Street boutique Credits: Zimmermann

This expansion follows the brand's acquisition in 2023 by American private equity firm Advent International, which valued the brand at $ 1 billion, the highest valuation ever for an Australian fashion brand. It comes as Zimmermann reports 645.7 million Australian dollars in annual sales for 2025.

The new Sloane Street boutique spans more than 3,000 square feet over two floors and showcases the brand's new spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The store has been designed by the brand’s long-term collaborators, Studio McQualter, and leverages the prominent corner position, heritage detailing, and natural light to bring warmth into the space.

Zimmermann Sloane Street boutique Credits: Zimmermann

The main retail space is defined by a warm-toned plaster ceiling, custom terrazzo flooring and transparent wardrobes with an owl sculpture by Australian artist Peter Cooley greeting clients upon entry.

Highlights include a dedicated room for the brand’s handbags, displayed against cream walls, with a Franco Albini sconce accentuating a structural column, and a bespoke curved terrazzo staircase, which leads downstairs to a private appointment suite, featuring warm-toned oak panelled walls and timber parquetry flooring with rich carpets and a glossy ceiling.

Zimmermann Sloane Street boutique Credits: Zimmermann

Commenting on the opening, Nicky Zimmermann, creative director and co-founder of Zimmermann, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to open our Sloane Street boutique. I love being in London and have so many great mates here, so it’s a nice feeling to introduce this new boutique to everyone.

“It’s been a project we have worked on for a long time, and I love that the space immediately feels warm, the palette and finishes are layered with amazing art and furniture to encourage tactile exploration of the collections.”

The 162B Sloane Street store joins its standalone Mayfair location in London and its outlet at Bicester Village.

Zimmermann Sloane Street boutique Credits: Zimmermann

Zimmermann Sloane Street boutique Credits: Zimmermann

Zimmermann Sloane Street boutique Credits: Zimmermann