Video: Alberta Ferretti SS26 runway show in Milan

Lorenzo Serafini's Spring/Summer 2026 collection for Alberta Ferretti presented a captivating full fashion show, blending his romantic aesthetic with the brand's enduring elegance. The runway featured flowing silks, intricate lace, and ethereal chiffons in a soft pastel palette, with fluid and graceful silhouettes emphasizing movement. Inspired by nature and understated beauty, the collection showcased subtle floral motifs through embroidery, prints, and appliqués. Thoughtfully curated accessories complemented the garments.

The show highlighted modern femininity through timeless elegance, honoring Ferretti's legacy while infusing Serafini's creative energy. This collection, a harmonious blend of heritage and contemporary design, set a tone of romantic sophistication for the season.