Video: Chanel by Matthieu Blazy SS26 runway show

The highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2026 runway show for Chanel, under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, is expected to be a pivotal moment for the iconic French fashion house. Blazy, known for his ability to blend historical references with contemporary sensibilities, is poised to present a collection that reinterprets Chanel's rich heritage for a new era.

Speculation is already building around the potential themes and inspirations for the collection. Will Blazy continue to explore the codes established by Gabrielle Chanel, such as tweed, pearls, and the camellia, but with his signature deconstructive and refined approach? Or will he venture into entirely new territory, pushing the boundaries of what is traditionally expected from Chanel?

The runway presentation itself is always a spectacle, and the Spring/Summer 2026 show is likely to be no exception. Fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders will be eagerly watching to see how Blazy stages the event, from the choice of venue to the set design and the overall atmosphere. His previous work has demonstrated a keen eye for detail and an understanding of how to create immersive and memorable experiences.