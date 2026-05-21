Video: Charlotte Gainsbourg, A unique figure in the world of art and fashion

Charlotte Gainsbourg, actress and musician, was born in London and raised in Paris, the daughter of Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg.

Her career began at 13 with her acting debut in Paroles et Musique and her musical debut with "Lemon Incest," a duet with her father. She won a Cesar Award in 1986 for L’Effrontée and released her debut album that same year, produced by her father, accompanying the film Charlotte For Ever. She has since released four more albums, including the grief-channeling Rest (2017), following the deaths of her father and sister, Kate Barry.

Her successful collaboration with director Lars von Trier started in 2009 with Antichrist, earning her the Cannes Best Actress award. This partnership included roles in Melancholia (2011) and Nymphomaniac (2013). In 2021, Gainsbourg directed and produced the documentary Jane par Charlotte, exploring her relationship with her mother, two years before Birkin's passing.

Though a reluctant fashion icon, Gainsbourg is seen as an original figure of glamour and cool. She has modeled for major houses like Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent; YSL's Anthony Vaccarello directed her music video for “Blurry Moon.”

In this episode of Fashion Neurosis, Charlotte Gainsbourg joins Bella Freud to discuss powerful paternal relationships, her work with Lars von Trier, and themes of love and grief.