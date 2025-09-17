Video: George Brown College fashion school expands scholarship with Cobmex

Cobmex Apparel Inc., a global leader in uniform knitwear, has expanded its scholarship program with George Brown College’s School of Fashion, growing from two awards to three in its second year. Alongside the existing Innovation in Uniform Design and Sustainability in Uniform Apparel Scholarships, Cobmex has introduced the new Excellence in Uniform Apparel Scholarship, the program’s highest honor, recognizing top students for outstanding design and professional promise. Announced on National Uniform Day, the initiative underscores Cobmex commitment to supporting emerging designers, advancing innovation, and promoting sustainability in the uniform industry.

