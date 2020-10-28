Video: H&M presents the world’s first in-store recycling system

In this video, H&M introduces the world’s first in-store recycling system in the brand’s Drottninggatan store in Stockholm on October 12.

Looop uses a technique that dissembles and assembles old garments into new ones. It works by cleaning the garments and shredding them into fibres, then spinning that into new yarn which is then knitted into new fashion items.

Watch the video below.

Video: H&M via YouTube

Photo credit: H&M, Facebook