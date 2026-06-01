Video: History of Loewe, told by Antonio Banderas
This animated video, narrated by Antonio Banderas himself, traces the 180-year history of Loewe, from its origins in 1845 as a modest leather goods workshop in Madrid to becoming a global benchmark in the luxury sector. The narrative explores how the brand fused Spanish artisanal expertise with the commercial vision of its German founder, achieving key milestones such as becoming a supplier to the royal household and introducing ready-to-wear in the 1960s.
Watch the video below:
Source: Loewe via YouTube.
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