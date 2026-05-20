Video: How Chanel's Tokyo Lights fosters filmmaking talent

Tokyo Lights is a prestigious mentorship programme that stands as a testament to the profound and enduring relationship between Chanel and the world of cinema. This unique initiative is wholeheartedly supported by the House of Chanel, underscoring the brand's long-standing commitment to nurturing creative talent and fostering the future of filmmaking.

The programme is designed to offer invaluable guidance, resources, and networking opportunities to emerging filmmakers, providing them with a platform to develop their cinematic vision and take their careers to the next level. By championing this programme, Chanel continues its tradition of supporting artistic expression and the magic of storytelling that is so central to the spirit of both fashion and film.