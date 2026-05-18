Video: Laird Mackintosh's private Ralph Lauren archive becomes accessible via Thoroughbred New York

Laird Mackintosh, a devoted collector of vintage Ralph Lauren, has cultivated what is now considered one of the world's most comprehensive and coveted private archives of the brand. His passion began over forty years ago, stemming from his early employment at a Polo store in Calgary, a role that sparked a lifelong dedication to acquiring the rarest and most historically significant pieces from Ralph Lauren's extensive catalogue.

This extraordinary four-decade endeavor has resulted in a collection that not only showcases the evolution of American style championed by Ralph Lauren but also preserves countless untold stories and the meticulous craftsmanship behind the label's most iconic designs. Mackintosh's collection is often sought out by designers, historians, and dedicated enthusiasts alike, recognizing its depth and singular quality.

Now, Mackintosh is transitioning from private collector to curator and purveyor with the official launch of Thoroughbred New York. This new venture is more than just a marketplace; it is an initiative dedicated to making these exceptionally rare vintage pieces accessible to the public, sharing the deep passion that fueled the collection, and finally bringing the fascinating, previously private narratives of these garments to light. Thoroughbred New York aims to be a vital resource for both seasoned collectors and those new to the world of vintage fashion, connecting them directly with authentic history and timeless style.