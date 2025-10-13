Video: London fashion week SS26 recap

London Fashion Week (LFW) September 2025, presented by Principal Partner 1664 Blanc, highlighted the exceptional power, creativity, and influence of British fashion. Held throughout September, LFW featured an impressive 157 designer brands, 50 shows, 23 presentations and appointments, 76 events, and over 1,000 consumer events across four cities.

The generosity and commitment of partners, suppliers, and supporters were vital to the success of LFW September 2025. This includes Official Partners Dylon, eBay, Google Pixel, Hu Bing, Lee Kum Kee, Pandora, Reliance, Sol de Janeiro, Sprayground, The Londoner, and TONI&GUY. Additionally, Official BFC NEWGEN Partner Pull&Bear and Official Supporters MALIN+GOETZ, Ocean Outdoor, and Yoseido provided invaluable contributions.