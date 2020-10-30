Video
Video: Louis Vuitton shares a sneak peak of the Met's newest exhibition
By FashionUnited
11 minutes ago
Louis Vuitton celebrates the 2020 exhibition of the Costume Institute titled "About Time: Fashion and Duration” presented at the Met in New York CIty. This year's exhibition is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art by exploring fashion's reflection of the times since the founding of the iconic museum. Watch the short film below to get a quick glance at what to expect.
