Hermès artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas recently provided the renowned news magazine 60 Minutes with an exclusive, intimate look inside the hallowed workshops of the Parisian fashion house. During the segment, Dumas meticulously detailed the intricate, generations-old craftsmanship and specialized skills required to create their globally coveted, iconic handbags, pieces that are as much investment art as they are accessories.

This rare glimpse into the world of high fashion was aired as part of 60 Minutes, a true television phenomenon recognized globally as the most successful broadcast in the history of American television. Launched originally in 1968, the program has demonstrated remarkable longevity, remaining a massive hit over five decades and more than 50 seasons later.