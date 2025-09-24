Video: Polimoda's Master in Fashion Art Direction program partners with Vogue Italia
The Master in Fashion Art Direction offers a year of immersive exploration, creativity, and teamwork, taking students from Florence into the editorial world of Vogue Italia. Guided by industry professionals, students developed editorial projects, gaining first-hand experience in the collaborative process of building stories through image and design.
This video documents their journey, showcasing classrooms, workshops, visits, and the final editorial projects created in partnership with Vogue Italia.
Polimoda