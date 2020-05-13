Video: The 125th anniversary of Swarovski

Swarovski is synonymous with crystal, jewelry and luxury. This family company was founded in Wattens Austria in 1895. This year to celebrate its 125th anniversary, the company has launched special collections, campaigns and introduced new shade of blue for your glasses.

The famous crystal and fashion, this long history, have been closely linked. Designers like Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and even contemporary Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marine Serre have elected to adorn and brighten their collections.

Source: Swarovski / YouTube