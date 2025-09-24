Video: ‘The Tiger’ presented by Gucci
The short film ‘The Tiger’, presented by Gucci and directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, premiered in Milan on September 23. It showcases looks from the ‘Gucci: La Famiglia’ collection by new creative director Demna Gvasalia.
“The story of The Tiger follows Barbara Gucci, head of Gucci International and chairman of California, as she gathers her children and a special guest at the family home to celebrate her birthday. Beneath the polished surface, Barbara struggles to balance everything: upholding the company’s reputation, impressing a guest of honour, being a mother, and her desperate attempt to control it all. When the night takes an unexpected turn, her carefully crafted façade cracks and teeters on collapse as the family attempts to find a new way,” reads the film description released by Gucci on Wednesday.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
