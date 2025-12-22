Video: Tony Ward haute couture Fall/Winter 2025/26 Full show highlights

Experience the Tony Ward Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/26 runway from Paris Haute Couture Week. This full fashion show showcases the Lebanese designer’s latest couture collection — where meticulous craftsmanship, sculptural silhouettes and luxurious fabrics come together in an unforgettable display of artistry.

Watch models glide in exquisitely tailored gowns, opulent embellishments and elegant evening wear that reflect Tony Ward’s signature blend of architectural precision and expressive design. From rich textures to bold details, each look embodies a modern vision of haute couture.