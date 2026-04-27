Video: Understanding Nicole Richie's approach to fashion

Nicole Richie, the designer, actress, and pop culture icon, discusses her unique approach to fashion, which she calls her signature "full witch" style, in an episode of ‘The Good Buy’ with Harper’s Bazaar.

The House of Harlow founder delves into her passions, including her love for vintage shopping (often involving latex gloves), the transformative power of accessories, and the unexpected style inspiration she draws from Disney villains.

Richie also looks back on her sartorial history, reflecting on her Y2K-era fashion legacy, the life-changing impact of a Vera Wang figure skating costume, and her unique experience growing up on tour with her father, Lionel Richie.

From wearing custom YSL on the red carpet to styling a simple Target tank top in L.A., or even wearing a Mardi Gras-style headpiece through airport security, Nicole Richie proves that truly great style is a blend of instinct, individuality, and a touch of delightful chaos.