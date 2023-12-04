Calzedonia Group rebrands as Oniverse, reflecting diverse portfolio

In a strategic move signaling a departure from its traditional fashion focus, Italy’s Calzedonia Group is rebranding itself as Oniverse. The name change reflects the group's foray into diverse sectors, exemplified by its recent acquisitions, including the Pardo shipyard last August. The company also operates Calzedonia shoes in addition to fashion brands Intimissimi, Antonia Marras and Tezenis.

The group, which is led by Sandro Veronesi, chose to adopt the name Oniverse, derived from the anagram of the Veronesi surname, to symbolize an expansive universe housing various elements.

Italy’s Il Sole 24 news outlet said the corporate evolution highlights the autonomy of each brand while emphasizing collective unity. The group’s diversified portfolio helped it secure the top position in the Fashion category of Pambianco's Quotabili this year.

The company's financial performance for 2022 showed robust growth, with revenues reaching 3.047 billion euros, an increase of 21.6 percent over the previous year.