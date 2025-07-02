RSWM Ltd. joins ITMF as Corporate Member

RSWM Ltd., the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group (India), is one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of synthetic, cotton, and blended spun yarns as well as knitted and denim fabric in India. The company exports a wide range of yarns and fabrics as well as denim products to over 70 countries across the globe.

Mr. K.V. Srinivasan, President of ITMF, expressed: “At ITMF we are very pleased to welcome RSWM as a Corporate Member of ITMF. As an integrated textile company RSWM has a broad and in-depth knowledge and understanding of the global textile value This will strengthen the collective knowledge of and discussions within ITMF. It also underlines the relevance of ITMF as a unique global platform for information exchange, discussions, and industry networking.

We are convinced that RSWM will benefit from the various services ITMF offers like statistics, reports, surveys, webinars, and of course the networking opportunities at our conferences, workshops, or excursions.”

Mr. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Ltd. stated: “It is a privilege for RSWM Ltd. to join the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of the textile industry. As we align with fellow innovators and leaders across continents, we look forward to contributing to meaningful dialogue, advancing sustainable practices, and furthering the spirit of collaboration that defines this community. Our association with ITMF reinforces our commitment to driving excellence and global competitiveness in the textile value chain.”