The LYCRA Company Appoints RADCCO as New Distributor in India

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in innovative and sustainable fiber solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, has named RADCCO as its exclusive distributor in India. The New Delhi-based company succeeds SmarText Solutions and will represent the company’s full product portfolio nationwide, effective February 1. RADCCO is a wholesale trader specializing in textiles and apparel-related products.

“We are grateful to the SmarText team for a decade of dedicated partnership supporting our business in India, and we’re excited to welcome RADCCO as our new exclusive distributor,” said Alistair Williamson, The LYCRA Company’s vice president, EMEA & South Asia. “This appointment underscores our commitment to one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding markets. RADCCO’s deep industry expertise and customer-first approach position them as the ideal partner to help us accelerate growth in the region. We are working closely with both RADCCO and SmarText Solutions to ensure a seamless transition with no disruption to the service, support, or product availability our customers depend on.”