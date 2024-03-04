Inspiration, design, creation, production: Texhibition Istanbul awaits

The fifth edition of Texhibition Istanbul will take place from 6 to 8 March at the Istanbul Expo Center

Over 35,000 square metres in five halls, around 560 exhibitors will be presenting a wide range of products such as woven goods, knitwear, denim, accessories, imitation leather

Over 30,000 trade visitors are expected from more than 100 countries, including the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, North Africa and the Middle East

New: Yarn Hall with 41 exhibitors and BlueBlackDenim Hall with 21 exhibitors

Inspiration and creation at Texhibition: Digital Art Exhibition, Texhibition Trends by Idil Tarzi & Creative Team, Innovation Hub

Texhibition Istanbul Fabric and Textile Accessories Fair, organised by İTKİB Fuarcılık A.Ş. in cooperation with the Istanbul Textile Exporters Association (İTHİB), is ready for its fifth edition. From 6 to 8 March 2024, 558 exhibitors will present themselves to the 30,000 expected visitors from over 100 countries, including the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, North Africa and the Middle East. With this edition, Texhibition has more than doubled the space compared to the last event to 35,000 square metres.

The fifth edition of Texhibition Istanbul once again brings together all components of the textile industry and offers a comprehensive overview of all product groups in the textile prepress sector: from woven fabrics to knitwear, from denim to artificial leather and textile accessories - Texhibition Istanbul acts as a central point of contact for the entire international industry, with a clear focus on quality, innovation and the latest trends. Due to popular demand, the fair has been expanded to five halls, including the new Yarn Hall (Hall 8) with exhibitors such as Sasa, Aksa, Karafiber, Kortex, Tepar, Ensar, Kaplanlar and Iskur and the BlueBlack Denim Hall (Hall 7), which showcases the latest denim trends and presents a wide range from iconic blue shades to extraordinary black denims with exhibitors such as İsko, Çalık Bossa, Kipas and İskur. BlueBlack Denim is designed by the well-known designer Idil Tarzi in cooperation with the creative directors Gönül Altunisik and Selvi Yigci. Visitors can expect an impressive, multi-faceted range.

Innovations and trends under one roof

The upcoming Texhibition promises an impressive range of innovations, trends and high-quality products from all facets of the textile industry. It is the showcase for the latest developments in the world of organic, sustainable, recycled and ecological fabrics. TexhibitionFashion Trends Curated by Idil Tarzi and her creative team, the Texhibition Trend Area in Halls 4 and 5 presents the latest colour trends, materials and accessories.

Innovation Hub

Under the direction of well-known designers Arzu Kaprol and Filiz Tunca, the Innovation Hub showcases technological innovations that add value to textile production: from fibre to yarn, from fabrics to clothing. Visitors are offered a unique trade fair experience.

Art leads through the trade fair

Digital art installations in the entrance area, which run through the entire trade fair, as well as piano performances in the foyer await visitors at the upcoming Texhibition. Visitors will begin their visit to the fair in an inviting and inspiring atmosphere.

Trendinformation

Seminars and workshops with industry experts shed light on current topics in the industry, including innovations, production processes and design developments. These opportunities offer participants a platform to exchange knowledge and discuss the latest developments in the textile industry.

Turkish textile exports on the upswing:

Türkiye is one of the significant textile-producing countries in the world with its integrated production capacity that can carry out all production stages of the textile and apparel sectors. The Turkish textile and apparel sectors achieved a total export value of 28.5 billion dollars in 2023. With an annual export of 12 billion dollars; the Turkish textile sector ranks 5th in global textile export and is the 2nd largest supplier to the EU.

Turkish fabrics and textile accessories are in demand worldwide thanks to their high quality, innovation, and commitment to sustainability in production. This reputation is bolstered by Türkiye's long-standing history and expertise in textile manufacturing, which allows for a diverse range of products, from traditional designs to cutting-edge fashion materials. Additionally, the sector's focus on eco-friendly practices and responsible sourcing aligns with global environmental standards, further enhancing its appeal to international markets. The Turkish textile industry's adaptability to market trends and its ability to quickly respond to changing consumer preferences also contribute to its global competitiveness and success.

The Texhibition Istanbul Fabric, Yarn and Textile Accessories Fair promises not only an impressive variety of products, but also an inspiring environment in which the future of the textile industry is being shaped.