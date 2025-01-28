TechnoSport Celebrates India’s Spirit with the Launch of ‘The Fabric of India’ Republic Day Campaign

Technosport, one of India’s premium and innovative activewear brands, proudly announces the launch of its Republic Day ad campaign, “The Fabric of India: Inspired by You, Created for You.” This campaign celebrates the rich social fabric of India while showcasing the innovative fabric behind Technosport’s products.

The campaign takes its inspiration from the people of India, keeping in mind their boundless energy, their love for vibrant colours, and their constant movement. Technosport is proud to be a 100% Made-in-India brand, with every product designed to reflect the pace, comfort, and spirit of Indian lifestyles. This Republic Day, the brand celebrates not just the nation’s diversity but also the movement that connects all of us.

“India is a country that’s always moving—vibrant, diverse, and full of life,” said Puspen Maity, CEO of Technosport. “At Technosport, that energy is what inspires us every day. Our Republic Day campaign, ‘The Fabric of India,’ celebrates the incredible spirit of our people. We create products that don’t just look great but that also match the energy and aspirations of a country that’s always on the move.”

Omkar Potdar, Director & Cofounder of Roop Mahal Prem Gali Studios, shares, “In my initial conversations with Pushpen and the Technosport team, their immense pride in being an Indian brand really stood out and inspired me. This shaped the concept of ‘Fabric of India.’ We wanted to combine the joy of physical activity, which promotes a healthy society, with a celebration of our tri-colour and the iconic Technosport logo. Bringing together talented dancers and athletes, we captured their ‘Riyaaz’ and choreographed a formation of the Technosport logo, revealing them in the Indian tri-colour.”

The campaign focuses on Technosport’s innovative activewear, designed to move with the fast-paced energy of modern lifestyles. Whether you’re powering through a workout, briskly walking to your next destination, or navigating the demands of a busy day, Technosport’s products are crafted to keep up. With advanced features like TechnoDry fabric for quick sweat absorption, UPF50+ for sun protection, and anti-microbial finishes for lasting freshness, the brand ensures you stay comfortable, confident, and ready for whatever comes your way.

TechnoSport has made significant strides in expanding its retail presence, particularly in South India. The brand currently operates over 6,000 multi-brand outlets (MBOs) across the country, supported by more than 30 super stockists. In the fiscal year 2024-25, Technosport has opened seven exclusive brand outlets in key cities including Bangalore, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Mysore, and Hyderabad, with plans to launch five more stores this year. Looking ahead, the company aims to open an additional 50-60 stores in the next financial year to strengthen its foothold in southern, western, and eastern India while preparing for expansion in northern region as well.

With “The Fabric of India: Inspired by You, Created for You,” Technosport celebrates not just Republic Day, but also the everyday lives of Indians. The campaign reminds us that each person is part of the fabric that keeps this nation moving forward.