Adidas & Audi Revolut F1 Team Reveal Their First Range, Built for the Entire Team and Its Fanbase

Today, adidas and Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team unveil their first performance-optimized team and fanwear range, marking the start of their journey together. Designed expertly for those racing around the track to those cheering in the grandstands, and beyond, the collection fuses style-first design cues with industry-defining technology from two icons of sport performance.​

Following the multi-year partnership announcement, which saw adidas become the official team partner of Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team – and in preparation of the team’s much-anticipated entry to the grid – the pieces set out to bring a touch of style on and off the track. Incorporating adidas’ latest technologies, the collection comprises of technical pieces tailored specifically for all the team – from drivers and engineers to mechanics – as well as ensuring the team’s dedicated fanbase can showcase the looks, no matter where they are supporting across the globe.

At the core of the collection, subtle red accents act as a unifying design anchor, subtly mirroring the performance and functionality of the Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team car itself. Embracing greyscale hues, inspired by the strength and stealth of titanium feature on the car, the silhouettes tap into a powerful yet refined aesthetic, complete with minimalistic line designs and branding.

Comprising of around 160 pieces, key highlights from the drop include:

Engineers:

The tee exudes elegance through its close-to-the-body cut, contrasted by the oversized puffers and jackets – all complete and tied together with subtle red highlights.

Mechanics:

Rooted in a distinct utility black, charcoal and graphite colorway, the jacket comes with a strategic zipper shape that significantly increases pocket space, whilst adidas’ CLIMACOOL technology supports optimal temperature regulation.

Footwear:

A bespoke ADIZERO EVO SL taps into the grey and red color palette to complete the coordinated team wear looks. Serving up all-round comfort with a Lightstrike Pro midsole, the silhouette maintains a stripped-back aesthetic whilst ensuring the entire team is equipped with a lightweight offering.

Michael Batz, Motorsport Category GM at adidas said: "We are excited to officially mark the start of our journey with Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team, through a full teamwear collection which features adidas’ signature design and best in class technology at the forefront. Expertly crafted for the team to introduce themselves to the grid with style, each piece embodies the power, strength, and design of the car to meet the overall build up to and race-day demands. We can’t wait to see it in the paddock and stands across upcoming race weekends!”

Nico Hulkenberg, Driver at Audi Revolut F1 Team, Said: "The first time representing two leading icons on the track. Wearing the three stripes next to the four rings is a huge moment, and I'm excited to put on the jersey that has been built with precision and driven forward by adidas’ highest level of technical detailing – meaning it delivers style, functionality and hopefully a lot of speed.”

Gabriel Bortoleto, Driver at Audi Revolut F1 Team, Said: "Working with adidas is an incredible opportunity for our team. In a sport fueled by constant advancement and innovation, having the best in the game designing pieces for athletes, to meet their needs to perform at the top, is incredible. Knowing our kit has been crafted with careful thought and tailored to what we require, makes that first moment that I get to wear it, alongside my team, in front of our fans, even more special."

The adidas x Audi Revolut F1 Team’s teamwear collection was formally unveiled in Berlin on 20 January at the official Audi Revolut F1 Team Lauch Event, signaling the first moment the two brands will come together to announce the team’s new identity.

The full teamwear drop, designed for the drivers and beyond, will be available to purchase from today, 19th February, online at adidas.co.in/audi_revolut_F1_team and a worldwide selection of adidas wholesale accounts.