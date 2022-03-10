aLL – THE PLUS SIZE STORE TO PRESENT ONCE AGAIN AT FDCI X LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK

Mumbai, March 2022: Following its previous successful collaborations, aLL – The Plus Size Store is set to present an exclusive brand showcase at the upcoming edition of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week in New Delhi.

aLL is proud to be the only brand that creates an opportunity for regular plus size men and women to rule the runway. Through an audition process, plus size individuals will be chosen to walk the ramp for the brand show at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week.

The auditions will take place virtually on aLL The Plus Size store (@allplussize - IG), (@aLL - theplussizestore - FB) Lakmé Fashion Week (@Lakméfashionwk), (@LakméFashionWeek - FB) and FDCI (@fdciofficial - IG & FB) social media. Entries are open till 11th March. 16-20 winners will get to walk for the on-ground aLL Plus Size show at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week taking place from 23-27 March 2022.

Having curated ground-breaking fashion presentations over the years, aLL will present a brand-new showcase of uber stylish collections for plus size individuals with vibrant stories to tell. The Plus size show at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, will present the platform’s vision that beauty, style, and fashion is for everyone and not limited by body type.

Rajeev Singh, Business Head, aLL – The Plus Size Store said, "aLL is the first fashion brand that celebrates beauty beyond size and since 2005, we have been dedicated to providing apparel and accessories for Plus size Men/Women. With our previous successful collaborations, we are thrilled to present an exclusive showcase at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. With the thought process of not compromising on fashion because of your size or fit, over the years, we have catered to a niche segment. This year we are presenting our vision of beauty, style and fashion through this platform."

Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle said, “FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week continues to further its pursuit of making the platform a flag-bearer of inclusivity. We are delighted to partner for another path breaking edition with aLL- the plus size store. This association and showcase has received an overwhelming response in the past and we are hoping to create a similar experience for audiences yet again.”

The aLL plus size ready to wear ramp to rack range aims to bring in the aspiration and belief that the style on stage can be worn easily every day and for all occasions. The wide canvas of prints, hues and contemporary trends of the new launch will get consumers looking forward to the warmer months, with a new fashion wardrobe and an attitude to accompany it!

Prior modelling experience is not necessary for auditions and all plus-sized women and men are invited for voluntary participation at the aLL Plus Size show at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week.