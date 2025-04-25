ASICS launches new GEL-K1011 Sportstyle Sneaker: A bold new chapter in hybrid sneaker

ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, today announced the launch of GEL-K1011, the latest in its increasingly popular SportStyle category. This NEW HYBRID™ GEL K1011 unisex sneaker, emerges in two neutral color-ways: cloud grey/cream, black/carrier grey, white/pure silver, and black/pure silver, bringing in the iconic design details and combines them with a modern and fashion forward tooling system.

In line with the ASICS Design Philosophy that ensures continuous improvements in each new product, GEL-K1011 sneaker blends retro details like layered paneling and vintage badge work, fusing the iconic design details from the late 1990s and early 2000s GEL-KAYANO™ silhouettes with a contemporary, sleek tooling system. This collection is a sheer amalgamation of different eras of design united by advanced comfort properties that enhance both style and wearability.

Iconic design legacy and modern innovation

With the launch of the GEL-K1011, ASICS seamlessly blends its iconic design legacy with modern innovation to introduce a sneaker that’s as versatile as it is stylish. Whether you're a trend enthusiast, a dedicated sneakerhead, or constantly on the move, this silhouette is crafted to fit effortlessly into every lifestyle. The shoe design draws inspiration from the uppers of the GEL-KAYANO™ 5, GEL-KAYANO™ 6, and GEL-KAYANO™ 10, and featuring a midsole adapted from the GEL-CUMULUS 17, the GEL-K1011 is engineered for form, function and fashion.

The dual GEL technology inserts enhanced with FLYTEFOAM and FLYTEFOAM PROPEL cushioning, it delivers superior comfort, responsiveness, and impact absorption. It’s crafted for those who value performance and style in equal measure, the GEL-K1011 makes a bold statement—on the streets or in motion.

“This launch marks a significant step forward in ASICS’ evolution, as the brand ventures into the SportStyle segment with renewed focus. As consumer preferences shift, more individuals are seeking sneakers that deliver the best of both worlds, superior comfort and contemporary design. The GEL-K1011 embodies this shift, designed for the style-conscious generation that values performance and aesthetics in equal measure. This isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a statement rooted in our heritage, yet designed for today’s movement-forward culture” Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA,

The GEL-K1011 sneakers are available for both men and women in versatile neutral tones, priced at INR 11,999. Shoppers can find them at ASICS retail stores and online.