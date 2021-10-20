COTERIE Announces 2022 Dates

Fostering more meaningful, high-quality connections and multichannel, in-depth discovery opportunities for the advanced contemporary and contemporary community, COTERIE’s 2022 schedule will feature a variety of formats and locations via hybrid events and digital opportunities

New York, NY – October 18, 2021 – COTERIE, the leading industry connector for the women’s advanced contemporary and contemporary market, organized by Informa Markets Fashion, announced today plans for its 2022 event calendar. Continuing its approach to delivering increased variety and higher value business opportunities, COTERIE’s 2022 schedule will include a combination of locations and formats and will feature newly enhanced hybrid events designed to deliver a greater assortment of products and connection touchpoints for the advanced contemporary and contemporary women’s market in support of ongoing and evolved industry needs.

With the unveiling of a new hybrid approach, which has been in development over this past year, the 2022 schedule will provide retail buyers with a more diverse set of opportunities to capitalize on new and emerging trends and discover a greater variety of designers, advanced contemporary and contemporary labels utilizing AI-powered technology for a more personalized and efficient user experience; from pre-event planning to post event follow-up and ongoing discovery. For advanced contemporary and contemporary women’s brands, the introduction of newly enhanced, multichannel opportunities will provide deeper storytelling and promotion opportunities with expanded access to elite and refreshed audiences – both in-person and online - allowing for additional business connections throughout the coming year.

Continuing with its twice annual keystone and now hybrid events, COTERIE New York will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on February 27, 2022 - March 1, 2022, and again on September 18-20, 2022. The New York editions will feature new brands and top sellers from categories such as advanced contemporary and contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty, as well EDIT - COTERIE’s advanced international collections. The September event will also welcome the return of destination - COTERIE’s highly curated swimwear and resortwear community. Further facilitating a clarified and intuitive onsite experience for buyers, COTERIE New York’s February and September editions will also feature “curations,” such as minority-owned and sustainable brands, which will be displayed throughout the show floor to highlight new areas of shopping interest as retailers look to deliver on updated consumer demands and diversify their inventory offerings.

Emphasizing the COTERIE experience in both the February and September editions, guests can also enjoy top tier educational programming, featuring prominent industry talent and fresh voices, in addition to curated, show exclusive activations and elite networking events. Expanding beyond the live event, the accompanying digital platform will also be available before, during, and, after the February and September show dates, which will further extend discovery, shopping, and connection opportunities for both brands and buyers.

Providing a more holistic approach to today's evolving market needs with more targeted, unique discovery journeys and broaden connection opportunities, COTERIE’s product-forward, AI-powered digital platform will feature a variety of international and domestic advanced contemporary women’s brands and products, with products available updated on an ongoing basis and assortments tailored to users’ personalized interests. Mimicking the B2C shopping experience, COTERIE’s digital platform, coupled with COTERIE’s return of live events brings the best of innovation and tradition together for the advanced contemporary and contemporary women’s community.

“As part of our purposeful evolution alongside the industry as an invaluable resource and tool, our combination of live and digital offerings in 2022 will emphasize product-first digital discovery that translates into in-person meetings, where the community can interact face-to-face and ultimately build new trusted relationships,” says Courtney Bradarich, VP of Contemporary Women’s Events – COTERIE, at Informa Markets Fashion. “The vision for our community is that both live and digital formats are used in concert with one another, with the benefits of both driving forward an entirely new way to conduct business - growing their business more efficiently and more effectively than ever before.”

COTERIE will also return to Miami in July 2022 during Swim Week with destination: miami by COTERIE, the women’s resortwear and swimwear market event. The hybrid event will showcase a global collection of resortwear and swimwear brands alongside vacation-inspired apparel, accessories, and footwear labels spanning contemporary and advanced contemporary price points, drawing an influential audience of international and domestic retailers, buyers, influencers, and media. Intimate and curated, July’s event will emphasize elite shared experiences and event exclusive onsite activations to further foster connectivity and interactions during a key fashion moment when the industry convenes in one of North America’s most dynamic hubs for design, culture, and entertainment.

Continuing Informa Markets Fashion’s focus on sustainability, which was showcased this year via a Mock Shoppe which highlighted sustainable brands and in-store solutions, as well as topical content sessions, there will be a number of onsite activations and educational themes to promote more sustainable business practices. With the increase in awareness and shifts in both consumer and brand interests in cultivating a greener and healthier Earth within the fashion industry, COTERIE will continue to be a place of education and growth for those who are starting their journey as well as established companies looking to do more, and will continue to highlight the technologies, innovations, and current global topics in sustainability. Further details on sustainability focused activations and educational topics will be released in the coming months.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to not only positively affect change within our own operations and practices, as an industry connector for the advanced contemporary market, our mission is to create more meaningful dialogue around broader industry topics, such as sustainability, in addition to being a larger business resource to educate, empower, and spark creativity within the communities we serve,” Bradarich adds.

For more information, including upcoming announcements of future 2022 COTERIE event dates, timely business resources, and information relevant to the women’s advanced contemporary and contemporary market, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com/en/home.html To visit COTERIE’s digital discovery platform, please visit: https://www.coteriefashionevents.com/en/shop online.html For more information about additional 2022 Informa Markets Fashion events, please visit: https://www.findfashionevents.com

ABOUT COTERIE:

COTERIE is the premier women’s apparel, footwear and accessories platform. From contemporary to affordable luxury, COTERIE connects emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media. COTERIE’s first-class events build exclusive experiences both digitally and in-person that fuel discovery, commerce and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS FASHION:

Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com