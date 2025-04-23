JACK&JONES JUNIOR Expands Into 2–4 Years Category

JACK&JONES JUNIOR is all set to welcome its youngest style stars! The brand is thrilled to announce the launch of an all-new category designed for boys aged 2 to 4 years — bringing its signature mix of cool, comfort, and confidence to an even younger crew.

This marks a major milestone for JACK&JONES JUNIOR, expanding its universe to include the tiniest members of the fashion pack. The move comes in response to growing demand from parents who love the brand and want their little ones to get in on the action early — with fun, functional, and high-quality options made just for this age group.

Designed to keep up with every leap, run, roll, and giggle, the 2–4 years collection is full of playful energy. Expect bold prints, vibrant graphics, and age-appropriate details across styles that are made for movement. Crafted in breathable, soft-touch fabrics with elasticated waists, easy closures, and gentle seams, every piece is built for all-day comfort and freedom.

Credits: JACK&JONES

A strategic step for JACK&JONES JUNIOR

“Expanding into the 2–4 years category is a strategic step that reflects both the evolution of JACK&JONES JUNIOR and the growing expectations of our consumers. This launch allows us to build deeper connections with our customers by becoming part of a child’s style journey from the very beginning — while continuing to deliver the quality, comfort, and design excellence the brand is known for,” says Mrithyunjay Amblimath, COO of Bestseller India.

The new 2–4 years range is now available at select JACK&JONES JUNIOR stores across India, with a wider rollout planned for Autumn/Winter 2025. Prices are in line with the existing 4–14 years offering, keeping things stylish, smart, and accessible.

This exciting category expansion signals a fresh chapter for JACK&JONES JUNIOR — one that celebrates growing up with style, from the very beginning.