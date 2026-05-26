Jack&Jones shifts into high gear with Spring Summer ’26 Volume 2: Rush

JACK&JONES continues its biggest season yet with the next chapter of its Spring Summer '26 collection. Anchored in the cultural forces driving today's generation forward, the campaign unfolds across three distinct volumes – Music, Rush, and Travel – each a bold statement in its own right.

Vol.02 is designed for the chase – the constant pull towards what excites you, drives you and keeps you moving. This campaign is built around the idea of everyday adrenaline: the thrill of doing, expressing, moving and living in the moment. It speaks to a mindset that is energetic, instinctive and always in pursuit of what’s next. Through Vol.02, JACK&JONES shows up for those who are driven by momentum and built for life in motion.

Five athletes. Five worlds. One relentless energy. Motorsport athlete Harith Noah, footballer Vikram Partap Singh, dancer Nasir, BMX rider Rahul, and skateboarder Kushal — each with their own arena, their own rules, their own way of moving. Rush was built around that. Utility-driven fits that move with you, graphics that hit like adrenaline, and denim that doesn't flinch under pressure. This is what happens when attitude, discipline, and identity show up in every stitch

Denim carries the chapter - technical in construction, raw in feel. Structured fits, clean washes, and detailing that earns its place. Built to perform without looking like it's trying.

Rush is a headspace - the kind that kicks in when the stakes are real and the outfit still has to land. These four bring that same locked-in, eyes-forward energy to every frame. No hesitation. Just movement.

Volume 1: Music set the tone with India's indie scene – artists Loka, Wazir Patar, and Aksomaniac, and a full brand takeover at Bangalore's UN40 festival.

Volume 3: Travel wraps the season - sun-worn, unhurried, and built for wherever you disappear to next.

The JACK&JONES Spring Summer '26 collection is available across stores nationwide and online.