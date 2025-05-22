JACK&JONES x Smiley World Just Dropped the Ultimate Manga-Inspired Streetwear Collab

PSA to all streetwear stans: JACK&JONES just teamed up with Smiley World and launched a limited-edition collection that’s straight out of your anime dreams. Think bold manga vibes, oversized fits, and graphics that scream main character energy.

This isn’t your basic drop. We’re talking loud back-prints, mood-matching colours, and silhouettes so cool they basically walk themselves. From statement shirts and oversized tees to chill sweatpants, sliders, and caps, this collection is made to turn heads—whether you're hitting the streets or the 'Gram.

Jack & Jones X Smiley Worlds Credits: Jack & Jones

Scene-stealers? The oversized manga-art shirts that serve drama and comfort. The palette hits different too—moody, grungy, yet bold enough to pop in your feed. It’s the kind of drip that doesn’t just fit in; it stands way out.