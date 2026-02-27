Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey groove to the beats in the latest Skechers hotshots campaign

From campus corridors to concert crowds, the HotShots range blends all-day comfort with bold style — moving to the rhythm of young India.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company™, announces the launch of HotShots, a lifestyle sneaker crafted for a generation that refuses to stand still. Designed to keep pace with everyday movement, the collection brings together comfort-driven technology and bold, street-inspired style in one effortless silhouette.

The launch is led by brand ambassadors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who bring the spirit of HotShots to life in a high-energy campaign film. Set against the vibrant pulse of Indian streets, the duo moves to desi beats, seamlessly weaving the sneaker into the rhythm, style, and swagger of contemporary street culture.

Built for college days, city commutes, travel plans, and spontaneous nights out, HotShots is designed to transition seamlessly across moments – without compromising on comfort or self-expression.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “Skechers HotShots represents how today’s young consumers want their footwear to feel and function, comfortable, stylish, and adaptable to everyday life. With Kartik and Ananya leading the launch, we are excited to introduce a sneaker that strengthens our connection with India’s evolving lifestyle and fashion culture.”

Sharing their thoughts on the HotShots collection, Kartik Aaryan said, “Skechers HotShots is all about easy style and everyday comfort. I love how stylish and versatile the sneaker is. You can wear it anywhere.” Echoing this sentiment, Ananya Panday said, “For me, fashion is about expressing yourself comfortably. Skechers HotShots is exactly that, stylish, fun, and perfect for daily wear.” Both highlighted how the collection seamlessly blends comfort with contemporary design, making it suitable for multiple occasions while enabling effortless self-expression.

With HotShots, Skechers continues to strengthen its lifestyle portfolio, offering fashion-forward sneakers that deliver all-day comfort with versatile appeal for India’s youth.

About Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. and Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc., The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and speciality stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow the official Skechers Performance channels on Instagram, X and YouTube.

