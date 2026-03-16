Onitsuka Tiger unveils Denvita SS26 collection in India

Onitsuka Tiger has officially launched its DENIVITA Collection in India, marking a celebration of premium Japanese craftsmanship for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. The collection is now available at select stores and online, bringing the concept "Color your 'vita' with ONITSUKA TIGER DENIM" to Indian fashion enthusiasts.

The DENIVITA collection is a series featuring Japanese-made denim that brightens your 'vita' (life) with vibrant colors. Iconic designs and colors turn everyday moments into something special, brought to life through meticulous artisanal techniques and the heritage of Okayama denim.

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

The craftsmanship behind DENIVITA Denim

The encounter between Okayama denim and Onitsuka Tiger has created a style cherished across generations.

A Passion for Yellow Indigo blue is carefully washed away, then layered with yellow. A delicate process that preserves the depth of indigo while allowing yellow to radiate vividly—creating a singular hue that cannot be replicated.

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

A Commitment to Made in Japan From preparing the fabric to guiding the needle, the mastery and aesthetics of artisans bring distinctive character to every piece of denim. Onitsuka Tiger denim is woven with Japanese skill and sensibility, creating a unique allure in each garment.