Only Draws a Wild Card with India’s First Fashion Collaboration with Uno™

Only, an international fashion brand founded in Denmark in 1995, specializing in denim and trend-forward fashion for the next-gen consumers, announces a landmark collaboration with Uno™, the iconic card game. This partnership marks India’s first fashion collaboration with Uno™ and reflects Only’s continued focus on bringing culturally relevant and globally recognizable trends to its consumers.

Credits: ONLY

The Uno™ x Only collection draws inspiration from the distinctive visual identity of the game, translating its bold colours and graphic elements into a contemporary fashion offering. Rooted in the growing influence of nostalgia-led trends and the evolving intersection of fashion with entertainment and pop culture, the collection presents a vibrant interpretation of denim and casual wear. Bold colour blocking, graphic placements, and statement detailing reinterpret the instantly recognizable Uno™ hues, resulting in pieces that feel expressive, youthful and visually impactful.

Credits: ONLY

The assortment combines relaxed fits with statement pieces, spanning slogan t-shirts, tops, co-ord sets and versatile denim styles designed for effortless styling. The extra wide-leg denim emerges as a key highlight, elevated through graphic elements inspired by the Uno™ card stack.

Balancing playfulness with confidence, the Uno™ x Only collection captures a unique crossover between fashion and entertainment, translating a globally loved game into a contemporary wardrobe for a new generation of fans.

The collection will be available across Only stores nationwide and online from 10 April 2026.