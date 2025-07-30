Raksha Bandhan Selection: Christian Louboutin

As we celebrate the cherished bond between siblings this Raksha Bandhan, we are pleased to present a specially curated selection of gifts from Maison Christian Louboutin’s Fall 2025 collection.

This season, the Tutti Rui sneaker, a vintage inspired flat silhouette offers a refined yet versatile style for both men and women.

For him

The Tutti Rui pairs seamlessly with our Mooncrest cap, a thoughtful and stylish gift.

Credits: Christian Louboutin

For her

Elevate her everyday outdoor look with the Tutti Rui sneaker complemented by the Baggy shoulder bag which comes in two variants, small and large. With its bold, slouchy design, the Baggy is effortlessly elegant and elevated.

The collection will be available at the Christian Louboutin Boutiques situated at Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai & DLF Emporio, New Delhi.