Rashmika Mandanna gets sporty with Onitsuka Tiger's MEXICO 66™ Golf

Onitsuka Tiger brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna is spotted going sporty in the MEXICO 66™ Golf, shining a fresh spotlight on the brand's iconic sport-meets-style silhouette.

Inspired by the legendary MEXICO 66™ SD, the MEXICO 66™ Golf brings together golf-ready functionality and the timeless design codes that have made the MEXICO 66™ a cultural touchstone. Built with waterproof construction and a stability-focused sole engineered for grip and support through every swing, the shoe delivers on performance without sacrificing style — transitioning effortlessly from the fairway to the city street.

Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

The pick feels right at home — the MEXICO 66™ Golf is a shoe for those who refuse to choose between performance and aesthetics.