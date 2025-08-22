Rashmika Mandanna Joins the Swarovski Asia Family as Brand Ambassador for India

Swarovski proudly announces actor Rashmika Mandanna as its new Brand Ambassador for India, marking a milestone for the Austrian luxury house as it strengthens its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

India, a vibrant market with a deep affinity for jewelry and self-expression, continues to play a pivotal role in Swarovski’s global growth story. With her pan-India appeal, youthful charm, and influential presence across cinema and digital platforms, Rashmika perfectly embodies the aspirations of the modern Indian consumer.

Celebrated for her blockbuster performances and admired as one of the country’s most relatable style icons, Rashmika’s radiant personality and dynamic style resonate strongly with Swarovski’s design ethos of joyful extravagance and contemporary glamour.

Mr. Nasr Sleiman, General Manager, Swarovski India, Southeast Asia, and Middle East, said:

“Rashmika reflects the evolving identity of today’s Indian consumer – expressive, confident, and unafraid to embrace individuality. As we expand our retail footprint and strengthen our cultural connection with India, her appointment as Brand Ambassador symbolizes Swarovski’s commitment to engaging meaningfully with this dynamic market.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared:

“For me, Swarovski has always represented timeless elegance and emotional connection. It’s more than jewelry – it’s about how it makes you feel: radiant, empowered, and confident. I’m truly honored to represent Swarovski in India and excited to be part of a journey that inspires people to celebrate their individuality while embracing modern glamour.”

About Swarovski: Masters of Light

Since 1895 Swarovski creates beautiful products of impeccable quality and craftsmanship that bring joy and celebrate individuality. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures, and sells the world's finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as home décor and crystals for Automotive. Swarovski Crystal Business has a global reach with approximately 6,600 points of sale, of which 2,300 are owned stores, in over 150 countries and employs 16,600 people. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group.

A responsible relationship with people and the planet is part of Swarovski’s heritage. Today this legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion, and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact