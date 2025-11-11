Skechers Ambassadors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday join the 6th Walkathon

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® and a global leader in performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel, successfully concluded the 6th edition of the Skechers Walkathon at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai. Bollywood stars and Skechers Brand Ambassadors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday joined thousands of fitness enthusiasts at the event, amplifying the excitement of a day dedicated to wellness, community connection and active lifestyles.

Skechers showcased its renowned GO WALK™ range at this year’s Walkathon, known for innovative comfort and design engineered to enhance every stride. The event brought together over 9000 participants, who joined the 3 km fun walk, 5 km challenge or 10 km route, making the day a true celebration of health, fitness, and togetherness.

Credits: Skechers

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd. stated, "The 6th Skechers Walkathon proved to be a vibrant celebration of fitness and purpose. Witnessing thousands of participants come together today was truly inspiring and reaffirmed the strong passion people have for active, meaningful initiatives. The Walkathon continues to bridge sports, entertainment, and fitness, and through our ongoing collaboration with the GoSports Foundation, we remain committed to supporting India’s emerging athletes while promoting an active lifestyle nationwide.”

Kartik Aaryan, who has appeared in the brand’s Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® and Cozy Fit® campaigns, shared, “Being part of this year’s Skechers Walkathon was an incredibly inspiring experience, more so as this was my first-ever Walkathon. It was amazing to witness people from all walks of life come together for a day centered around fitness, enjoyment, and collective spirit. As a brand ambassador, I feel proud to support Skechers’ initiative, which not only encourages active lifestyles but also plays a vital role in nurturing the next generation of athletes. It was truly memorable.”

Credits: Skechers

Credits: Skechers

Ananya Panday added, “The Walkathon was such a fun and energizing experience! I loved seeing so many people, families, friends and kids walking side by side with so much enthusiasm. It’s amazing how Skechers is able to bring people together through fitness while also making it enjoyable and inclusive. I felt the energy of the crowd throughout, and it was a reminder that staying active doesn’t always have to be about intensity; it can be about joy and community too.”

Nandan Kamath, Managing Trustee of GoSports Foundation, commented, “We deeply value our long-standing partnership with Skechers. Their support has powered the journeys of our talented athletes and puts into meaningful action our shared mission of championing fitness, sports and excellence.”

Credits: Skechers

Organized in collaboration with the GoSports Foundation, the Walkathon offered an engaging route around Inorbit Mall, Malad, creating a lively and energetic experience for all participants. More than just a fitness event, the initiative reflects Skechers’ ongoing endeavour to build a strong community by bringing people together through movement, wellness and shared spirit.